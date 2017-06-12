Steve Scalise shooting: New Orleans trauma surgeon explores Day 2 possibilities

When Rep. Steve Scalise was airlifted to MedStar Washington Hospital Center on Wednesday in the immediate aftermath of a shooting that left him with a gunshot wound to the hip, he was in shock, according to a statement from the hospital. What that means is that Scalise had likely lost quite a bit of blood, said Dr. John Hunt, a professor and the chief of trauma/critical Care for LSU Health New Orleans.

