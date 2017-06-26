State Supreme Court commends Orleans judge for prodding jury in 2015 murder trial
Justices of the Louisiana Supreme Court denied a request to review the 2015 manslaughter conviction of Christopher Bell, upholding the verdict and subsequent life sentence and lauding New Orleans Judge Karen Herman for prodding jurors to continue deliberations in the trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|section 8 blacks ruined this city (Oct '09)
|21 hr
|ThomasA
|59
|5 armed robberies and a car jacking since LAST ...
|23 hr
|online reality bu...
|1
|Soros stepping down from his operations. Afraid...
|23 hr
|online reality bu...
|1
|find god before he finds you
|Mon
|Optimus Prime
|1
|New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o...
|Mon
|Wilbur
|4
|and yes, new orleans has turned into a shit hole
|Mon
|Online Reality Bu...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC