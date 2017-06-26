State Supreme Court commends Orleans ...

State Supreme Court commends Orleans judge for prodding jury in 2015 murder trial

Justices of the Louisiana Supreme Court denied a request to review the 2015 manslaughter conviction of Christopher Bell, upholding the verdict and subsequent life sentence and lauding New Orleans Judge Karen Herman for prodding jurors to continue deliberations in the trial.

