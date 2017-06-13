St. Augustine graduate Zach Nelson ki...

St. Augustine graduate Zach Nelson killed in Mid-City shooting that...

A former St. Augustine High School football player was one of two young men killed in a Mid-City shooting early Saturday that left three other people wounded. Zach Nelson is the second football player from St. Aug to die violently in New Orleans in less than eight months, said his former coach, Cyril Crutchfield.

Bullying 4 hr Crystalkevin0 1
