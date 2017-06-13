St. Augustine graduate Zach Nelson killed in Mid-City shooting that...
A former St. Augustine High School football player was one of two young men killed in a Mid-City shooting early Saturday that left three other people wounded. Zach Nelson is the second football player from St. Aug to die violently in New Orleans in less than eight months, said his former coach, Cyril Crutchfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bullying
|4 hr
|Crystalkevin0
|1
|Bullying
|4 hr
|Crystalkevin0
|1
|It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues
|23 hr
|Equal
|28
|Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e...
|Fri
|Darly314
|21
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 2
|NMaranto
|1
|Mitches pick
|Jun 1
|Jimmy
|1
|New Orleans Christians
|Jun 1
|Dr Janus
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC