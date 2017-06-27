Skirt-wearing man with knife robs Gentilly store, New Orleans police say
The suspected robber, pictured above, is described as 30 to 40 years old and about 5-foot-six in height, according to police. The robbery occurred about 9:23 a.m. Saturday at a Walgreens in the 6200 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, police said.
