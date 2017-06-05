Six armed robberies reported around Uptown New Orleans on Sunday

At the conclusion of a weekend already marked by record-breaking violence in New Orleans, six armed robberies - including two carjackings - were reported within 24 hours around Uptown neighborhoods on Sunday. Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, June 4, a man in his 30s was in the 4300 block of State Street drive when three unknown men jumped out of a Jeep and took his vehicle at gunpoint, according to the report in that case.

