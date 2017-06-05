Sex in Our City: 2 free talks for woman from Tulane Health
A New Orleans hospital is presenting two free women-only talks about female sexual health, called "Sex in Our City." Drs. Sue and Irwin Goldstein of San Diego Sexual Medicine will speak at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and 5:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from Tulane Health Systems.
