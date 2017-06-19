Second suspect wanted in connection with Algiers shooting, New Orleans police say
A 22-year-old man is wanted in connection with a shooting in Algiers that left one man wounded, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The victim, a 26-year-old man, got into a gold 2013 Chrysler 200 about 3 p.m. June 12 in the 3300 block of Garden Oaks Drive, police said.
