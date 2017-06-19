Second suspect wanted in connection w...

Second suspect wanted in connection with Algiers shooting, New Orleans police say

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

A 22-year-old man is wanted in connection with a shooting in Algiers that left one man wounded, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The victim, a 26-year-old man, got into a gold 2013 Chrysler 200 about 3 p.m. June 12 in the 3300 block of Garden Oaks Drive, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,945
Ph uck you New Orleans 20 hr ThomasA 4
News New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument 21 hr ThomasA 23
Medications and others Sun medsonline 1
News Scalise in 'stable condition' after shooting at... Sun notstupid 1
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... Jun 14 ThomasA 72
Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane) Jun 13 Anonymous watcher 8
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Hurricane Local Statement for Orleans Parish was issued at June 20 at 4:37AM CDT

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,212 • Total comments across all topics: 281,887,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC