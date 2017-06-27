Second suspect arrested in killing of Gert Town woman
A second suspect in last week's fatal shooting of a Gert Town woman has been arrested, New Orleans police announced Wednesday . Kenneth Murdock, 21, was arrested at his Olive Street home and booked with principal to second-degree murder in connection with the June 14 killing of 21-year-old Brayanta Ketchens.
