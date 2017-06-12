Second of 2 brothers arrested in attempted murder of their relative
Adonis Dudley, 41, left, was arrested Monday after police say he shot a family member several times at a New Orleans East gas station last month. Dudley's brother, Donald Dudley, 31, is also accused in the shooting.
