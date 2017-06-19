'Second line' parades Unitarian Unive...

'Second line' parades Unitarian Universalist values through New Orleans

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: U.U. World

'I hope this inspires Unitarian Universalists to really act, to resist racism, to resist homophobia, to resist hate, and to resist so many forms of injustice.' The "Love Resists" public witness in New Orleans featured a second line parade through the city and a rally in a park dedicated to the memory of the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at U.U. World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
find god before he finds you 1 hr Optimus Prime 1
News New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o... 3 hr Wilbur 4
and yes, new orleans has turned into a shit hole 4 hr Online Reality Bu... 1
church of satan (Nov '16) 4 hr Online Reality Bu... 4
News La. Governor to Summon National Guard (Jun '06) 5 hr Online Reality Bu... 20
section 8 blacks ruined this city (Oct '09) 5 hr Online Reality Bu... 58
when you visit nola watch yourselves after dusk 5 hr Online Reality Bu... 8
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,246 • Total comments across all topics: 282,035,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC