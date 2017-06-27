Second arrest made in attack on two B...

Second arrest made in attack on two Boston area men in New Orleans

Police in New Orleans arrested a second suspect in connection with a violent assault and robbery that put two Massachusetts men in the hospital. Joshua Simmons, 18, was arrested by police Tuesday morning, following the arrest of 21-year-old Dejuan Paul on Monday.

