Second arrest made in attack on two Boston area men in New Orleans
Police in New Orleans arrested a second suspect in connection with a violent assault and robbery that put two Massachusetts men in the hospital. Joshua Simmons, 18, was arrested by police Tuesday morning, following the arrest of 21-year-old Dejuan Paul on Monday.
