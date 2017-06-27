Reports: Another Boston tourist claims he was attacked in New Orleans last weekend
A third Boston tourist has told WFXT-TV that he was attacked and robbed in New Orleans, making him possibly the third visitor from that area who was mugged in the city last weekend. A third Boston tourist has told WFXT-TV that he was attacked and robbed in New Orleans, making him possibly the third visitor from that area who was mugged in the city last weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Autobots Assemble
|2 hr
|Optimus Prime
|1
|Scalise in 'stable condition' after shooting at...
|13 hr
|C Kersey
|3
|when you visit nola watch yourselves after dusk
|Wed
|ThomasA
|11
|and yes, new orleans has turned into a shit hole
|Wed
|Paul Kersey
|4
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Tue
|davy
|85
|New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o...
|Tue
|you hate the truth
|5
|5 armed robberies and a car jacking since LAST ...
|Tue
|you hate the truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC