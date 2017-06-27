Reports: Another Boston tourist claim...

Reports: Another Boston tourist claims he was attacked in New Orleans last weekend

Read more: The Advocate

A third Boston tourist has told WFXT-TV that he was attacked and robbed in New Orleans, making him possibly the third visitor from that area who was mugged in the city last weekend. A third Boston tourist has told WFXT-TV that he was attacked and robbed in New Orleans, making him possibly the third visitor from that area who was mugged in the city last weekend.

