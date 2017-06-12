Removing the Confederate Monuments In New Orleans Was Only a First...
The real sanitization of the past happened when the statues were put up. To correct the record, a museum of Reconstruction should take their place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|14 hr
|ThomasA
|72
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Tango
|20,932
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Tue
|Anonymous watcher
|8
|when you visit nola watch yourselves after dusk
|Tue
|ThomasA
|2
|Ph uck you New Orleans
|Jun 12
|online reality bu...
|2
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|Jun 11
|red dawn
|20
|It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues
|Jun 8
|Joe Smith
|32
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC