Removing New Orleans' Confederate-era monuments cost city $2M-plus in public, private money
The sunsets by the Confederate Robert E. Lee monument, erected in 1884 by ex-Confederates and white Southerners, in New Orleans, La. Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|20,926
|It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues
|Thu
|Joe Smith
|32
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|Thu
|DemoCrappy
|19
|Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e...
|Thu
|you hate the truth
|22
|Why remove a statue
|Thu
|you hate the truth
|17
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 6
|ThomasA
|5
|Mitches pick
|Jun 1
|Jimmy
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC