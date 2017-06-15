Record release show highlights dreamy pop from new New Orleans songwriters

With one delightfully warped chord on album opener "Early Morning Riser," Rudy Stone opens a door to his colorfully introspective mind-mirage on T he Blinking Light/Peace on Earth , the latest album from the New Orleans-based songwriter. Stone celebrates its release with a record release show June 16 alongside two other new New Orleans artists - Shame and dusty_tupelo - also releasing new records this week, each swirling in similarly neo-psychedelic pop circles.

