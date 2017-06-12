Public Service, restaurant in new NOPSI Hotel, opening in New Orleans July 6
Public Service, the restaurant inside the new NOPSI Hotel , has an opening date and a chef. The restaurant will serve its first meals on July 6, and its kitchen will be headed by Dustin Brien, formerly of Salu, the small plates restaurant on Magazine Street.
