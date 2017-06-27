Preservationists take aim at New Orleans City Council's record on historic properties

This image provided by the Historic District Landmarks Commission shows a violation at 510 Race St., where a property owner built a bridge without HDLC approval. HDLC wants the bridge removed; City Council members overturned that decision on June 15. This image provided by the Historic District Landmarks Commission shows a violation at 510 Race St., where a property owner built a bridge without HDLC approval.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.