Port gets railroad; New Orleans gets riverfront space
An agreement announced this week calls for the Port of New Orleans to give the city two wharves at the edge of the French Quarter in exchange for the city-owned Public Belt Railroad. The New Orleans Advocate reports the deal will give the city control of more riverfront area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
