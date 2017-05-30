Photos: The 2017 'Top Workplaces' in New Orleans
The Times-Picayune honored 40 area companies Friday morning at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as "Top Workplaces." The recognition capped a months-long evaluation process that measures several factors in a confidential employee survey.
