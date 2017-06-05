Outlaw Music Festival stop in metro New Orleans canceled

The Outlaw Music Festival , a summer all-star tour of roots musicians led by Willie Nelson, will not be kicking off at the Shrine on Airline July 1 as previously announced, instead beginning in Dallas July 2. No explanation was given for the cancellation except for a "scheduling conflict." Refunds are available at the point of purchase, according to the Outlaw Music Festival website .

