One suspect arrested, another sought in New Orleans East shooting
The New Orleans Police Department says that they have arrested one suspect and are trying to locate another in an attempted murder case in New Orleans East. Dudley is accused of shooting a man multiple times at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Dale Street on May 19. Investigators believe Dudley's brother, 31-year-old Donald Dudley, showed up to the scene in a white Ford Mustang with a blue hood to bring a firearm to Adonis.
