NOPD: Woman stabbed to death beneath Pontchartrain Expressway
New Orleans Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a woman beneath the Pontchartrain Expressway Saturday morning. The victim was found face up near a tent placed up against a fence at the intersection of Calliope Street and Loyola Avenue.
