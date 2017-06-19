NOPD: Woman shot; postal carrier and ...

NOPD: Woman shot; postal carrier and several others robbed across New Orleans

13 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

A woman said she was driving in the 7th Ward when a woman ran in front of her screaming, then she heard gunfire and was shot, according to New Orleans Police. The driver, 60, said she drove to her mother's house after the incident about 12:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of N. Derbigny Street.

