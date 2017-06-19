NOPD seeks man suspected in Algiers a...

NOPD seeks man suspected in Algiers armed robbery

11 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

David Griffin, 25, is wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred about 11:18 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Bennett and Rankin streets in Algiers, according to the NOPD.

New Orleans, LA

