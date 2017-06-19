NOPD searches for red car in connecti...

NOPD searches for red car in connection with Monday's fatal shooting

New Orleans investigators are searching for a red "vehicle of interest" seen near the Almonaster Avenue intersection where a man was fatally shot Monday afternoon , according to the NOPD. New Orleans investigators are searching for a red "vehicle of interest" seen near the Almonaster Avenue intersection where a man was fatally shot Monday afternoon , according to the NOPD.

