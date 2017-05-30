NOPD releases composite image of man suspected in attempted kidnapping
The composite sketch of the man, believed to be in his late 40s, is based on the victim's description. The attempted kidnapping occurred about 5:45 p.m. April 23, 2017, at the intersection of Dwyer Road and Flake Avenue in New Orleans East, according to the NOPD.
