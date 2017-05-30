NOPD arrests suspect in Garden District holdups

Detectives with the New Orleans Police Department today say they have arrested a suspect in several armed robberies in the Garden District. "As detectives were investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the 1200 block of 1st Street on July 27, 2016, they were able to develop Luckett as a suspect in that incident as well as in numerous armed robberies that occurred between May 20 and May 27," according to a police statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWL-AM New Orleans.