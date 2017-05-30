NOPD arrests suspect in Garden District holdups
Detectives with the New Orleans Police Department today say they have arrested a suspect in several armed robberies in the Garden District. "As detectives were investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the 1200 block of 1st Street on July 27, 2016, they were able to develop Luckett as a suspect in that incident as well as in numerous armed robberies that occurred between May 20 and May 27," according to a police statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWL-AM New Orleans.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e...
|15 hr
|Darly314
|21
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|21 hr
|NMaranto
|1
|It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues
|Fri
|Scotty Steiner
|27
|Mitches pick
|Thu
|Jimmy
|1
|New Orleans Christians
|Thu
|Dr Janus
|3
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|May 30
|ThomasA
|7
|Jay walker
|May 29
|Wildbird
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC