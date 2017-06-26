NOPD arrests I-10 shooting suspect
A 63-year-old man is facing charges after police say he fired two shots into a car on I-10 in New Orleans East. Cops booked Roger Thorpe on charges including armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm, and illegal discharge of a firearm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWL-AM New Orleans.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|section 8 blacks ruined this city (Oct '09)
|5 hr
|ThomasA
|59
|5 armed robberies and a car jacking since LAST ...
|6 hr
|online reality bu...
|1
|Soros stepping down from his operations. Afraid...
|6 hr
|online reality bu...
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|True That
|20,946
|find god before he finds you
|8 hr
|Optimus Prime
|1
|New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o...
|11 hr
|Wilbur
|4
|and yes, new orleans has turned into a shit hole
|11 hr
|Online Reality Bu...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC