New Orleans teen arrested in carjacking of Flow Tribe singer K.C. O'Rorke, string of others
New Orleans police have arrested a teenager accused of carjacking the lead singer of the popular band Flow Tribe in Broadmoor last week. Rannell Fields, 17, was jailed Wednesday morning on five counts of armed robbery with a firearm, one of which involved musician K.C. O'Rorke.
