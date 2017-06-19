New Orleans' second-line season close...

New Orleans' second-line season closes with Uptown Swingers: See photos

As the oppressive heat and humidity begins its daily onslaught in New Orleans, second-line groups are calling it a wrap for the season. On Sunday , the Uptown Swingers Social Aid and Pleasure Club closed out the parade season with a march through the Central City neighborhood.

