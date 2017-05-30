New Orleans Recreation Department drops Annunciation improvements,...
Highlighted area shows the section of Annunciation Square under consideration for a dog park. Following a contentious neighborhood meeting earlier this year about a proposed dog park at Annunciation Square, the New Orleans Recreation Department is no longer requesting money from the city budget for either improvements at Annunciation Square or a new Uptown dog park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Uptown Messenger.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e...
|15 min
|Proud Dixiecrat
|19
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|davey mushly mom
|20,924
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|3 hr
|NMaranto
|1
|It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues
|8 hr
|Scotty Steiner
|27
|Mitches pick
|Thu
|Jimmy
|1
|New Orleans Christians
|Thu
|Dr Janus
|3
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|May 30
|ThomasA
|7
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC