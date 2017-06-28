New Orleans Rapper King Stoner91 Releases New Project 'Tru Hippie Life Da Mixtape'
One of New Orlean's newest talents King Stoner91, recently celebrated this past 4/20 with the release of his latest project, "Tru Hippie Life Da Mixtape". The project is currently available to stream and download on Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|when you visit nola watch yourselves after dusk
|8 hr
|ThomasA
|11
|and yes, new orleans has turned into a shit hole
|15 hr
|Paul Kersey
|4
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|21 hr
|davy
|85
|New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o...
|Tue
|you hate the truth
|5
|5 armed robberies and a car jacking since LAST ...
|Tue
|you hate the truth
|2
|Soros stepping down from his operations. Afraid...
|Tue
|you hate the truth
|2
|section 8 blacks ruined this city (Oct '09)
|Jun 26
|ThomasA
|59
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC