New Orleans Rapper King Stoner91 Releases New Project 'Tru Hippie Life Da Mixtape'

One of New Orlean's newest talents King Stoner91, recently celebrated this past 4/20 with the release of his latest project, "Tru Hippie Life Da Mixtape". The project is currently available to stream and download on Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes .

