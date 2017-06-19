New Orleans rapper Juvenile expected ...

New Orleans rapper Juvenile expected to pay $10,000 of $150,000 child ...

He's been behind bars since Saturday for failure to pay child support on time. But lawyers on both sides of the case said Monday that a deal has been worked out in which the popular rapper, whose real name is Teruis Gray, would pay off the debt in installments.

