New Orleans police: Woman getting mail fights off kidnapper
A police report says the 41-year-old was getting her mail when she noticed a white van, and afterward was approached by a man who "pulled her shirt over her head and wrapped her face with it." Police say the man put his arm around her neck and they got into a struggle.
