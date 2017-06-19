New Orleans police: Woman getting mai...

New Orleans police: Woman getting mail fights off kidnapper

11 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

A police report says the 41-year-old was getting her mail when she noticed a white van, and afterward was approached by a man who "pulled her shirt over her head and wrapped her face with it." Police say the man put his arm around her neck and they got into a struggle.

