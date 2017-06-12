New Orleans police seek woman in cousin's stabbing death
Local news outlets report that 22-year-old Brittany Seymour was stabbed during a fight around 1:15 a.m. Thursday. Police spokesman Beau Tidwell says officers had obtained a warrant to arrest Dannisha Green for the slaying.
