New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu talks monuments, murder and race in nation's capital

Mayor Mitch Landrieu offered an impassioned defense Friday of his administration's removal of four Jim Crow-era monuments in New Orleans, portraying the effort as a necessary precursor to mending racial divisions. Delivering a speech in the nation's capital, Landrieu said he was "saddened" by the uproar that accompanied the decision, mentioning threats that prompted construction crews to "wear masks to protect their identity from domestic terrorists" as they took down statues of three Confederate leaders and a fourth monument that commemorated a Reconstruction-era uprising.

