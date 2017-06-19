New Orleans man pleads guilty to tri-...

New Orleans man pleads guilty to tri-state armed robbery spree that netted $7,313

New Orleans' Christopher Simms, 31, pleaded guilty June 23 in federal court to committing nine armed robberies -- including two bank holdups -- across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama between Jan. 13-Feb. 8, 2016. New Orleans' Christopher Simms, 31, pleaded guilty June 23 in federal court to committing nine armed robberies -- including two bank holdups -- across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama between Jan. 13-Feb. 8, 2016.

