New Orleans man indicted in execution-style killing of 17-year-old

An Orleans Parish grand jury on Thursday formally charged Johnny E. Jefferson Jr., 40, with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Sam Dyson, identified as Sam Carter in the indictment, in the 2200 block of Peniston Street on Aug. 11, 2016. An Orleans Parish grand jury on Thursday formally charged Johnny E. Jefferson Jr., 40, with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Sam Dyson, identified as Sam Carter in the indictment, in the 2200 block of Peniston Street on Aug. 11, 2016.

