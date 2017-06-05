New Orleans man indicted in execution-style killing of 17-year-old
An Orleans Parish grand jury on Thursday formally charged Johnny E. Jefferson Jr., 40, with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Sam Dyson, identified as Sam Carter in the indictment, in the 2200 block of Peniston Street on Aug. 11, 2016.
