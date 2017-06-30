New Orleans man gets 10 years on federal child porn conviction
Dwight Joseph Jr., 34, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography and failing to register as a sex offender after moving from Pennsylvania to New Orleans in 2015. Dwight Joseph Jr., 34, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography and failing to register as a sex offender after moving from Pennsylvania to New Orleans in 2015.
