New Orleans has a Teacher of the Year...

New Orleans has a Teacher of the Year finalist for 2018

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

New Orleans educator Lorraine Fedison-Winder is a finalist for the state's top award: Teacher of the Year. The Louisiana Education Department announced the nine finalists and nine Principal of the Year finalists Monday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... 20 hr NMaranto 4
It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues 22 hr you hate the truth 29
Bullying Sun Crystalkevin0 1
Bullying Sun Crystalkevin0 1
News Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e... Jun 2 Darly314 21
Mitches pick Jun 1 Jimmy 1
New Orleans Christians Jun 1 Dr Janus 3
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Microsoft
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,832 • Total comments across all topics: 281,557,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC