New Orleans' French Market concept introduced to the Northshore
"40 percent produce...fruits, vegetables, meats, poultry and eggs; 30 percent food-like items...jams, jellies, baked goods and cheeses; 20 percent is prepared foods...meals that are either frozen or hot and ready to eat." "On Saturdays, we're averaging right around 15 to 16 vendors," says Essick.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWL-AM New Orleans.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|ThomasA
|20,926
|It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues
|Thu
|Joe Smith
|32
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|Thu
|DemoCrappy
|19
|Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e...
|Thu
|you hate the truth
|22
|Why remove a statue
|Thu
|you hate the truth
|17
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 6
|ThomasA
|5
|Mitches pick
|Jun 1
|Jimmy
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC