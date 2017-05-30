New Orleans East siblings charged in child rape, intimidation case plead not guilty

An Orleans Parish grand jury on May 25 indicted Alvin Chase on charges of first-degree rape, aggravated crime against nature and indecent behavior with a juvenile under age 13 in connection with a 9-year-old girl's report that she was sexually assaulted by the man in January 2017. Chase pleaded not guilty on Friday, June 2, 2017.

