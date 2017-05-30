New Orleans East siblings charged in ...

New Orleans East siblings charged in child rape, intimidation case plead not guilty

An Orleans Parish grand jury on May 25 indicted Alvin Chase on charges of first-degree rape, aggravated crime against nature and indecent behavior with a juvenile under age 13 in connection with a 9-year-old girl's report that she was sexually assaulted by the man in January 2017. Chase pleaded not guilty on Friday, June 2, 2017.

