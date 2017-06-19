New Orleans East shooting victim dies, NOPD investigating homicide
A man found shot in the 12100 block of the Interstate 10 Service Road shortly after midnight Friday has died, NOPD said. A man found shot in the 12100 block of the Interstate 10 Service Road shortly after midnight Friday has died, NOPD said.
