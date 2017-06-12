New Orleans coroner identifies Gert T...

New Orleans coroner identifies Gert Town shooting victim

11 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

A woman found shot dead Wednesday morning inside a Gert Town home has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner as Brayanta Ketchens, 21. New Orleans police found Ketchens about 11:10 a.m. after responding to a call regarding a disturbance and possible forced entry at a home in the 7800 block of Olive Street. NOPD spokesperson Aaron Looney said she was suffering from more than one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

