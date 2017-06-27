New Orleans, Baton Rouge groups among...

New Orleans, Baton Rouge groups among those slated for piece of $24M Kellogg grant to fight racism

Read more: The Advocate

One of America's largest philanthropic foundations announced Wednesday that it will award about $24 million in grants to organizations in 13 cities and one state to help fight racism. The grants are part of a foundation program intended "to improve our ability as communities and as a country to see ourselves in each other, so that we can share a more equitable future for all children to thrive," said La June Montgomery Tabron, president and CEO of the Kellogg Foundation, founded by breakfast cereal pioneer Will Keith Kellogg.

