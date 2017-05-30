Mid City double murder, triple shooting shakes residents, police
Police were in the process of breaking up a large crowd moments before a shooting left two people dead and three others injured in Mid City. According to police, it happened in the 3700 block of Tulane Avenue outside of the Mid City Event Center around 12:38 a.m. Saturday morning.
