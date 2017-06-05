Metairie shooting leaves man in critical condition: JPSO
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting of a Laplace man in Metairie who was left in critical condition. The shooting occurred in the 8600 block of Sheldon Street.
