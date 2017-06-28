Men armed with assault rifles rob woman at Broadmoor home, New Orleans police say
A 38-year-old woman was robbed by two people armed with assault rifles as she pulled up to her Broadmoor home early Monday , according to the New Orleans Police Department. The victim told police she was parking at her residence in the 4400 block of Fountainbleau Drive about 12:55 a.m. when a silver compact 4-door vehicle occupied by four men, possibly juveniles, pulled up, according to a preliminary report of major offenses.
