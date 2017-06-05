Man wounded in New Orleans East shooting Monday: NOPD

New Orleans police investigate a reported shooting Monday afternoon in the 7500 block of Briarheath Drive. (Richard A. Webster, NOLA.com The shooting was reported in the 7500 block of Briarheath Drive , New Orleans police spokeswoman Dawne Massey said in an email sent at 2:43 p.m. The victim was taken by private vehicle to New Orleans East Hospital.

