Man surrenders to SWAT after barricading himself in car with knife on Saturday: NOPD
New Orleans Police Department's SWAT team was called to the 11000 block of Lake Forest Boulevard where a man barricaded himself in a vehicle with a knife early Saturday, June 3, 2017. The man eventually surrendered, and police reported no injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues
|13 hr
|Equal
|28
|Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e...
|Fri
|Darly314
|21
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Fri
|NMaranto
|1
|Mitches pick
|Jun 1
|Jimmy
|1
|New Orleans Christians
|Jun 1
|Dr Janus
|3
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|May 30
|ThomasA
|7
|Jay walker
|May 29
|Wildbird
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC