Man surrenders to SWAT after barricading himself in car with knife on Saturday: NOPD

New Orleans Police Department's SWAT team was called to the 11000 block of Lake Forest Boulevard where a man barricaded himself in a vehicle with a knife early Saturday, June 3, 2017. The man eventually surrendered, and police reported no injuries.

